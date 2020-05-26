It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Renewal Announced for FXX Comedy Series

FXX is returning to the City of Brotherly Love. The network just announced they’ve renewed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a 15th season.

The long-running comedy series revolves around five underachievers who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito).

The 14th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia averaged a .16 rating in the 18-49 demo and 299,000 viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s a near 26% drop in the ratings and 18% in viewership. Nonetheless, th”e sitcom remains one of FXX‘s flagship series. Might season 15 be the last?

From FX chief Eric Schrier:

We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.” Returning series on the slate include: The record 15th season of the acclaimed hit comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Produced by FX Productions.

What do you think? Are you a fan of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Will you watch season 15?