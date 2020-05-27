Could things get better for these misfits in the 14th season of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show on FXX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Sunny is cancelled or renewed for season 15. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season 14 episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for us here. Status update below.

An FXX dark comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 14 of the sitcom, Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene.





What do you think? Which season 14 episodes of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia be cancelled or renewed for a 15th season?

5/27/20 update: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed.