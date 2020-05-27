It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 14 Ratings

With the 14th season, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ties with classic The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history. (Each has run for 14 seasons but, in fairness, Ozzie and Harriet still aired a lot more episodes with 435 installments.) It seems very likely that FXX will renew Sunny for a 15th season but the ratings have never been lower for this offbeat comedy. Will It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia be cancelled or renewed for season 15? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A dark comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 14 of the FXX sitcom, Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene.

For comparisons: The 13th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers.

5/27/20 update: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed.