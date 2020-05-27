Menu

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 14 Ratings

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show on FXX: season 14 ratings (cancel or renew for season 15?)With the 14th season, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ties with classic The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history. (Each has run for 14 seasons but, in fairness, Ozzie and Harriet still aired a lot more episodes with 435 installments.) It seems very likely that FXX will renew Sunny for a 15th season but the ratings have never been lower for this offbeat comedy. Will It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia be cancelled or renewed for season 15? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A dark comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 14 of the FXX sitcom, Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The 13th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV series on FXX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 15th season?

5/27/20 update: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed.



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
IMO Sunny jumped the shark with the season 13 finale, “Mac Finds His Pride.” Unfunny, preachy, virtue signaling – and ending with a very long, artsy, interpretive dance that “subverted expectations” by having no punchline.

The Gang ran out of gas after season 12. They’re all out of ideas, and the actors have aged out of their roles. It was a great show, but unlike Seinfeld they didn’t know when to quit.

Those are really low ratings … even for cable. When they back-to-back’d the final two episodes I could see the writing on the wall for this show. I would be shocked if they renew it for anything more than a year to officially end it if at all.

Love this show but this season is dragging. I hope it doesn’t get cancelled.

