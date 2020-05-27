Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 14 of the sitcom, Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of It’s Always Sunny averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 299,000 viewers. Compared to the 13th season, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. Find out how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for a 15th season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FXX cancel or renew It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for season 15? This channel has very few original scripted series so, I expect a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/27/20 update: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed.



