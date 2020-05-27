Vulture Watch
Would you want friends like these? Has the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season on FXX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the FXX cable channel, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 14 of the sitcom, Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene.
Season 14 Ratings
The 14th season of It’s Always Sunny averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 299,000 viewers. Compared to the 13th season, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. Find out how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stacks up against other FXX TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will FXX cancel or renew It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for season 15? This channel has very few original scripted series so, I expect a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cancellation or renewal alerts.
5/27/20 update: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed.
What do you think? Are you glad the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show has been renewed for a 15th season? How would you feel if FXX cancelled this TV series, instead?
Rob McElhenney (Mac from It’s Always Sunny) and Charlie Day’s new series Mythic Quest looks good and has been early renewed for Season 2, but the best show is It’s Always Sunny, hopefully they will break the record for the longest running comedy and renew It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for Season 15 (and beyond)!
Season 13 was a disaster. Season 14 continues in the same terrible direction. These last couple of seasons have lost the originality and charm the show is known for. Wit and comedy has been replaced by political correctness and the incessant need to shove the new world order agenda down everyone’s throats. It doesn’t surprise me though. Hollywood is full of nut job pedophiles and narcissists. Don’t waste your time on this season. I suggest sticking to the old episodes, when the show was actually funny; when the characters were believable instead of caricatures of themselves that would fit better… Read more »
Somebody doesn’t like LGBT ships 😀
I disagree, I think Seasons 11, 12, 13, and 14 are literally the funniest seasons of the whole series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is always funny and just keeps getting better and better! Hopefully they will break the record for the longest running comedy and renew it for Season 15 (and beyond)!
I don’t agree I love Them all!