Love, Victor: Hulu Releases Official Trailer for Love, Simon Series

Love, Victor is coming soon to Hulu, and a trailer for the series, which is a follow-up to Love, Simon, has now been released. Michael Cimino stars in this new series.

Hulu revealed that this series “follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

The series arrives on June 19. Check out the trailer below.

