Better Things: Season Five Renewal Announced for FX TV Series

Can it get any better? FX just announced they’ve ordered a fifth season of Better Things for the 2020-21 season.

The comedy series stars Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox, a divorced mother of three trying to do her best. The cast also includes Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner.

The fourth season of Better Things averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 294,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. What’s next for the FX TV show?

From FX:

Returning series on the slate include: The acclaimed and award-winning comedy series Better Things created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon. Produced by FX Productions

