Better Things

Better Things TV show on FX (canceled or renewed?)Network: FX
Episodes: TBD (half-hour)
Seasons: Five

TV show dates: September 8, 2016 — TBD
Series status: Ending

Performers include: Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie.

TV show description:      
This single-camera comedy revolves around Sam Fox (Adlon), a working actor in Los Angeles. A divorced woman without a filter, she’s trying to raise her three daughters – teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicey Duke (Edward). All at once, she is mom, dad, referee, and the cops.

Sam also watches out for her mother, Phil (Imrie), an English expatriate, who lives across the street. Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ lives, have fun with a friend or two, and also — just maybe — squeeze in some private time once in a while.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.
What do you think? Do you like the Better Things TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?



Amanda Pearmaine

Love this show, it’s so real. I have laughed/cried! keep it going PLEASE.

1
0
Reply
Debbie

Ran on to this show by accident and I absolutely love it!!!

0
0
Reply
Pat

Please renew this intelligent, high quality show. It’s the best show on TV

1
0
Reply
Claire J

I really hope this show is renewed for a 5th season. I just watched all 4 seasons during quarantine, and I’m hooked! It is relatable and raw, and so funny. Please, please renew it.

2
0
Reply
Nia

Love it! It has a soul ❤.

2
0
Reply
Robin A McGee

Really love this show. I hope it is renewed for many seasons to come.

2
0
Reply
Valerie A Blair

I do hope you are bringing Better Things back. This is the greatest show and is not our typical cookie cutter show about a single mother raising her children.

2
0
Reply
F. Williams

Renewed.

1
0
Reply
