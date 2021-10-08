Better Things

Network: FX

Episodes: TBD (half-hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: September 8, 2016 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie.

TV show description:

This single-camera comedy revolves around Sam Fox (Adlon), a working actor in Los Angeles. A divorced woman without a filter, she’s trying to raise her three daughters – teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicey Duke (Edward). All at once, she is mom, dad, referee, and the cops.

Sam also watches out for her mother, Phil (Imrie), an English expatriate, who lives across the street. Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ lives, have fun with a friend or two, and also — just maybe — squeeze in some private time once in a while.

