Can Sam get ahead? Has the Better Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Better Things, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner. A divorced woman without a filter, Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing her best to raise her three daughters — teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicy Duke (Edward). She also has to keep an eye out on her mother, Phil (Imrie). Sam fills the roles of dad, referee, and the cops, as well. If only she could find a little time to live her own life, too.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Better Things averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 233,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership. Find out how Better Things stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Better Things has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Better Things for season five? The traditional ratings aren’t very good, even when compared to other FX shows. Still, Disney is focusing on producing plenty of content for FX that can then be streamed on Hulu (which the company also controls). This may be the final year for Better Things but my gut tells me it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Better Things cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Better Things TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if FX cancelled this TV series, instead?