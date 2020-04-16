Vulture Watch

Will this show get staked? Has the What We Do in the Shadows TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of What We Do in the Shadows, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season two, the vampires try to find their way in a world with human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire, as well as all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter?



Season Two Ratings

The second season of What We Do in the Shadows averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how What We Do in the Shadows stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 17, 2020, What We Do in the Shadows has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew What We Do in the Shadows for season three? The series did okay in its first season and is very unique. FX has cancelled higher-rated shows so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on What We Do in the Shadows cancellation or renewal news.



What We Do in the Shadows Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow What We Do in the Shadows’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the What We Do in the Shadows TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FX cancelled this TV series, instead?