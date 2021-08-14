Grace and Frankie: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Where will the characters end up by the end of the seventh season of the Grace and Frankie TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grace and Frankie is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the seventh season episodes of Grace and Frankie here.

A Netflix comedy series, Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. Retired businesswoman Grace Hanson (Fonda) and hippy artist Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin) have their lives upended, when their divorce-lawyer husbands, Robert Hanson (Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Waterston), reveal they are in love and want to marry each other. While the women have never had much in common, they wind up moving in together, at least until they find their footing. As their bond solidifies, Grace and Frankie form a new sort of family, replete with laughter, tears, ice cream, booze, and plenty of other “mood enhancers,” to smooth their uncharted, sometimes rocky path.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Grace and Frankie TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Grace and Frankie on Netflix should have been renewed for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.