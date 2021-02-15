Grace and Frankie: Season Seven; Dolly Parton Hoping to Appear in Netflix Series’ Final Episodes

Grace and Frankie may soon have a full “9 to 5” reunion. Dolly Party is hoping to join Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the Netflix series. The trio starred together in the comedy film. Grace and Frankie follows the pair as they deal with life after they find out their husbands are gay and in love with each other.

ET Canada shared the following comments made by Dolly Parton during a recent virtual event:

“I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on ‘9 To 5’ and it’s a crazy wonderful show. We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that.”

The upcoming season of Grace and Frankie has seen its production delayed due to the pandemic. The age of the stars of the series is a concern, so the cast and crew of the Netflix series are waiting until it is safer for Fonda and Tomlin to begin filming.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Grace and Frankie on Netflix?