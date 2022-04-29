Network: Netflix.
Episodes: 94 (half-hour).
Seasons: Seven.
TV show dates: May 8, 2015 — April 29, 2022.
Series status: Ended.
Performers include: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn.
TV show description:
A comedy from creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, the Grace and Frankie TV show centers on retired beauty business mogul Grace Hanson (Fonda) and Frances Mengela Bergstein (Tomlin), i.e. Frankie — a free-spirited artist. Although they’ve never been particularly close, Grace and Frankie have been involved in each other’s lives for a long time, thanks to their divorce-lawyer husbands, Robert Hanson (Sheen) and Sol Bergsetin (Waterston), who are in practice together.
One evening, the couples meet for dinner. Arriving at the restaurant before their husbands, Grace and Frankie speculate that “the boys” are going to announce their retirement. Instead, they reveal a second longtime partnership of a more personal and enduring nature.
Robert and Sol have been in love for decades. Now they want to divorce their wives so that they can finally marry each other. Grace and Frankie are shocked, to say the least, and do not take the news well.
Next, the couples have to break the news to their adult children. While Frankie and Sol tell their sons, Bud (Vaughn) and Coyote (Embry), Robert and Grace lay out the truth for their daughters, Brianna (Raphael) and Mallory (Decker).
Although shocked, the kids try to comfort their mothers as best they can. Still, both Grace and Frankie eventually decamp to their families’ shared beach house, which also served as the men’s love next.
While the women have never had much in common, they wind up moving in together, at least until they find their footing. As their bond solidifies, Grace and Frankie form a new sort of family, replete with laughter, tears, ice cream, booze, and plenty of other “mood enhancers,” to smooth their uncharted, sometimes rocky path.
Series Finale:
Episode #94 — The Beginning
Robert finally comes to terms with his memory loss. Grace and Frankie confront the possibility of immediate death — or aging for a few more years.
First aired: April 29, 2022.
