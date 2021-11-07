Grace and Frankie: Season Seven; Dolly Parton to Guest in Final Season for a 9 to 5 Reunion

Grace and Frankie fans are going to see a 9 to 5 reunion. Dolly Parton is set to join series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin during the upcoming episodes of the Netflix series’ final season.

This news comes just days after it was revealed that production had wrapped on the final 12 episodes of the dramedy. Viewers can see the first four episodes of season seven on Netflix now.

Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton appeared in the 9 to 5 comedy feature film in 1980, and the singer expressed interest in joining the duo on screen again earlier this year. Netflix did not reveal details about Parton’s appearance on Grace and Frankie.

The series’ final season will resume in 2022. Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher star in the series alongside Fonda and Tomlin.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the trio of Fonda, Parton, and Tomlin on screen together again?