Grace and Frankie: Season Seven; Netflix Cast Wraps on Series’ Final Episodes

Grace and Frankie is ready to air the remaining episodes of its seventh and final season. The cast and crew wrapped production on the remaining episodes on Wednesday night. Four episodes of season seven have already aired on the streaming service.

Per Deadline, the wrap of production was revealed on social media by Luke Miller, a co-cinematographer on the series. Check out his post below.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star in the Netflix series. The dramedy follows the duo who form a bond after their husbands, played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson, reveal they were gay and left their wives for each other. June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher also star in the series.

The remaining episodes of Grace and Frankie will air on the streamer in early 2022. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later date.

