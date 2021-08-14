Grace and Frankie: Season Eight? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this the end? Has the Grace and Frankie TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grace and Frankie, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. Retired businesswoman Grace Hanson (Fonda) and hippy artist Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin) have their lives upended, when their divorce-lawyer husbands, Robert Hanson (Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Waterston), reveal they are in love and want to marry each other. While the women have never had much in common, they wind up moving in together, at least until they find their footing. As their bond solidifies, Grace and Frankie form a new sort of family, replete with laughter, tears, ice cream, booze, and plenty of other “mood enhancers,” to smooth their uncharted, sometimes rocky path.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Grace and Frankie is ending so there won’t be an eighth season. Season seven resumes (TBD). Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of Grace and Frankie since it’s already been announced that the series ends with season seven. Could it be revived someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Grace and Frankie cancellation or renewal news.



Grace and Frankie Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think that the Grace and Frankie TV show should have been renewed for an eighth season on Netflix?