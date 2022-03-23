Grace and Frankie: Season Seven? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, Brooklyn Decker, and Ethan Embry. Retired businesswoman Grace Hanson (Fonda) and hippy artist Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin) have their lives upended, when their divorce-lawyer husbands, Robert Hanson (Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Waterston), reveal they are in love and want to marry each other. While the women have never had much in common, they wind up moving in together, at least until they find their footing. As their bond solidifies, Grace and Frankie form a new sort of family, replete with laughter, tears, ice cream, booze, and plenty of other “mood enhancers,” to smooth their uncharted, sometimes rocky path. In season six, Grace’s announcement sparks big changes in her friendship with Frankie, while a new business idea keeps the women on their toes.



We don’t have to wonder about the fate of Grace and Frankie. Netflix has already renewed the series for a seventh and final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grace and Frankie cancellation or renewal news.



