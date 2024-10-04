Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

That ’90s Show: Cancelled by Netflix; No Part Four for That 70s Show Spin-Off Series

by Regina Avalos,

That 90's Show TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

That ‘90s Show has been canceled. The Netflix series, which is a sequel to That 70s Show, will not have a fourth part. Part three of the series was released on the streaming service in August.

Kurtwood Smith revealed the news of the show’s cancellation on his Instagram. He also shared that plans are in place to sell the series at other outlets. See his messages below.

Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos star in series as Red and Kitty deal with a new generation of teens when their granddaughter comes to visit them for the summer each year. Other cast members from That 70s Show also appeared in the sequel series.

What do you think? Did you watch That ‘90s Show? Were you hoping to see more of the Netflix series?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x