Her Last Broadcast, Mr. & Mrs. Murder, Trophy Wife: Three ABC News True Crime Series Coming to Hulu Next Month

ABC News Studios is bringing three new true crime series to Hulu next month. Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari and Mr. & Mrs. Murder will all premiere in July.

More was revealed about all three series in a press release.

“ABC News Studios expands its collection of gripping true-crime docuseries by debuting three new titles, streaming exclusively on Hulu: “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit,” “Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari” and “Mr. & Mrs. Murder.” The new docuseries add to the award-winning lineup of popular streaming titles, such as seasons one and two of “Betrayal,” “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,” “Daughters of the Cult,” “Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.” and more.

NEW ABC NEWS STUDIOS DOCUSERIES:

“Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” (Tuesday, July 15)

In 1995, rising TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared from her Iowa apartment just before dawn, leaving behind signs of a violent abduction. Her case quickly became one of the nation’s most haunting unsolved mysteries. Now, 30 years later, “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” follows a major break that reenergized the case. Sparked by a 2022 “20/20” episode, a tip from one of Huisentruit’s close friends led Mason City Police to reveal a secret clue they had kept hidden for decades. In this fast-paced, true-crime series, cameras exclusively embed with the case’s law enforcement team as they doggedly follow new leads, conduct intense interviews, and embark on searches that lead them to two new persons of interest — all while growing closer than ever to answering the question: What happened to Jodi?

This three-part docuseries features over 20 new interviews, which include Huisentruit’s family, friends and her former colleagues; an unprecedented archive of Huisentruit’s life and career, including rare access to KIMT-TV, where Huisentruit’s abandoned desk remains untouched; and exclusive, real-time access to the investigation and breaks in the case — including never-before-seen material and new, groundbreaking information. An exploration of the power of persistence, public memory and journalism, “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” breathes new life into one of the country’s most haunting unsolved mysteries.

“Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” is produced by Committee Films and ABC News Studios for Hulu. Maria Awes and Andy Awes are executive producers for Committee Films. Eamon McNiff is executive producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

“Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari” (Monday, July 21)

In “Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari,” a mysterious death on an African hunting trip sets off yearslong international investigation into the life of Larry Rudolph — a flashy Pittsburgh-area dentist with a taste for big game and bigger secrets, including a long-running affair with his dental hygienist, Lori Milliron. After Rudolph is forced to choose between his wife of 34 years, Bianca, and his mistress, one of them is found dead in his safari cabin in Zambia. The local authorities rule it an accident, but back in the U.S., suspicions mount. As investigators dig deeper, they uncover decades of salacious patterns in Rudolph’s personal and professional dealings including affairs, fraud and more. But the question remains: Could this apparent egomaniac commit murder? And if so, does the FBI have evidence to prove it?

The adrenaline-pumping, three-part series features exclusive interviews with Larry Rudolph and Lori Milliron from federal prison, offering rare insight into their relationship. Plus, new interviews with an eclectic cast of characters including Rudolph’s former business partner, Milliron’s daughter, the Rudolphs’ insurance broker, FBI agents close to the case, the former U.S. ambassador to Zambia and more. Members of Safari Club International and several of Rudolph’s former dental office employees also speak out, painting a disturbing picture of the man at the center of this shocking case.

“Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari” is produced by XTR in Association with Rolling Stone Films and ABC News Studios for Hulu. The series is directed and executive produced by Dani Sloane. Erin Lee Carr serves as executive producer, with Kaley Roberts as producer. Matthew Cherchio, Kathleen Flood, Justin Lacob and Bryn Mooser are executive producers for XTR. Jason Fine, Gus Wenner and Alexandra Dale are executive producers for Rolling Stone Films. “Trophy Wife” is based on the Rolling Stone article “Before the Dentist Knows You’re Dead” by Matt Sullivan, who also serves as executive producer. Claire Weinraub is executive producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

“Mr. & Mrs. Murder” (Wednesday, July 30)

“Mr. & Mrs. Murder” follows the twisted story of two close-knit couples in Tallahassee, Florida — Kathy and Brian Winchester, and their childhood friends Mike and Denise Williams. Devout Baptists who shared a love for the outdoors, the couples did everything together, even planning their children’s births months apart. But on Dec. 16, 2000, their world turned upside down when Mike vanished during a duck hunting trip on Lake Seminole. With no body found, many believed he had drowned or was eaten by alligators. Years later, suspicions grew after Brian and Kathy divorced, and Brian married Denise. What first appeared to be a tragic accident soon pointed to something far more sinister. Over the next 13 years, Kathy relentlessly pursued the truth — uncovering a dark web of lies, betrayal and murder behind her friend’s disappearance.

The four-part docuseries features an exclusive interview with Kathy, who for the first time, recounts the extraordinary steps she took to uncover the truth about Mike’s disappearance, including going undercover in a tense sting operation to secretly record her ex-husband, Brian. The series also includes interviews with friends and family of the Winchesters and Williamses, such as Brian’s younger sister and Denise’s best friend. In addition, viewers will hear from key law enforcement officials and special agents involved in the case, including the former Florida Wildlife Commission officer who led the original search for Mike and was on hand when months later remarkable evidence mysteriously turned up in Lake Seminole months later.

“Mr. & Mrs. Murder” is produced by Plum Pictures and ABC News Studios for Hulu. Michael Beach Nichols is director and executive producer. Stuart Cabb and Tom Pearson are executive producers for Plum Pictures. Beth Hoppe is executive producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.”