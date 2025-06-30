The Spot: Kate Winslet Drops Out of New Hulu Drama Series Over Creative Differences

The Spot has lost its star. Kate Winslet has dropped out of the drama series, which was ordered in August 2024. Her role will be recast, and production is expected to begin next year.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“According to sources, the reasons behind her exit from The Spot are creative and related, at least in part, to how the project’s evolution has impacted the required approach to the role.”

The Hulu series, created by Ed Solomon, follows a married couple where the husband thinks his wife is responsible for the hit-and-run death of a young child.

