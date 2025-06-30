High Potential: Season Two; Steve Howey Joins ABC Crime Drama as Series Regular

High Potential is adding a new regular member to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Steve Howey is joining the ABC crime drama.

The following was revealed about his role:

“Howey will play the precinct’s new captain Jesse Wagner, a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm. Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box just like their all-star consultant Morgan (Olson). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he’s wanted there or not.”

Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes star in the ABC series created by Drew Goddard. The series follows single Mom Morgan (Olson), who joins the police department as a consultant after it is discovered she has a knack for solving cases.

High Potential will return to ABC this fall.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch season two?