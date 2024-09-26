Doctor Odyssey: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Ryan Murphy has had a hand in creating a string of very successful shows over the years. His new Doctor Odyssey show has been sandwiched between two very popular ABC shows, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy. Is Doctor Odyssey sure to be a hit, or could it still flop? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Doctor Odyssey TV show was created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale. In the story, Dr. Max Bankman (Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship. On board, Captain Robert Massey (Johnson) and his staff work hard and play even harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team — Nurse Avery Morgan (Soo) and Nurse Tristan Silva (Teale) — navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. Guests in the first season include Shania Twain, John Stamos, Gina Gershon, Kelsea Ballerini, Chord Overstreet, Cheyenne Jackson, Laura Harrier, and Justin Jedlica.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Doctor Odyssey yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2024, Doctor Odyssey has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Doctor Odyssey TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?