The Good Doctor: Season Seven — Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Shaun is back to save the day as best he can. Has The Good Doctor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Good Doctor, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara. Recurring players include Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and Giacomo Baessato. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s recent bride and the head of the hospital’s IT department.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.54 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Good Doctor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2022, The Good Doctor has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Good Doctor for season seven? The show is a reliable player in the traditional ratings, and episodes often more than double their viewership once the live+7 day ratings are added in. As long as Highmore wants to continue, I think The Good Doctor will be renewed for a seventh season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Doctor cancellation or renewal news.



