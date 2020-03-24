Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, and Jasika Nicole. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Neil Melendez (Gonzalez), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), and Dr. Carly Lever (Nicole), Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s former love interest and is now his friend and roommate.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Good Doctor is averaging a 0.85 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.71 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 24% and 15%, respectively. Find out how The Good Doctor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Good Doctor has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Good Doctor for season four? My hungry gut tells me that it’s a safe bet for renewal. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Doctor cancellation or renewal news.

Update: ABC has renewed The Good Doctor TV show for a fourth season.



