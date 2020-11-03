Vulture Watch

How long will this doctor stay “in”? Has The Good Doctor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Good Doctor, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Paige Spara. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s friend and sometime love interest.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.86 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. Find out how The Good Doctor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 3, 2020, The Good Doctor has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Good Doctor for season five? The series does well for the network and ABc needs to keep cultivating newer drama series. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Doctor cancellation or renewal news.



