Airing on the ABC television network, What Would You Do? explores how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With host John Quiñones and hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios, in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into how and when people feel they must intervene and when and why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones reports about how they made their decisions.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, What Would You Do? explores how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With host John Quiñones and hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios, in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into how and when people feel they must intervene and when and why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones reports about how they made their decisions.



Season 16 Ratings

The 16th season of What Would You Do? averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 16% in viewership. Find out how What Would You Do? stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 9, 2020, What Would You Do? has not been cancelled or renewed for a 17th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew What Would You Do? for season 17? The series seems relatively inexpensive to produce and it’s become a staple of the summer schedule. I think that What Would You Do? will be renewed for a 17th season and I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Typically, ABC announces this show’s renewal a week or two before the new season debuts so we may not get official word until Summer 2021. Subscribe for free alerts on What Would You Do? cancellation or renewal news.



