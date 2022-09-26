20/20: Season 46 — Has the ABC News TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

This staple of the Friday night schedule keeps chugging along. Has the 20/20 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 46th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 20/20, season 46. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.



Season 45 Ratings

The 45th season of 20/20 averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.67 million viewers. Compared to season 44, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 20/20 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 26, 2022, 20/20 has not been cancelled or renewed for a 46th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew 20/20 for season 46? The show is a staple on the network, presumably doesn’t cost much to produce, and does pretty well in the ratings on Friday nights. I have no doubt that 20/20 will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 20/20 cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the 20/20 TV show will be renewed for a 46th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?