The Game Show Show: Season Two — Has the ABC News TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has The Game Show Show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? “Survey says…!” The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Game Show Show, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A documentary series airing on the ABC television network, The Game Show Show celebrates one of the most beloved and durable television genres of our time. Viewers are invited to spin the wheel, beat the clock, guess the answer, and play along through 80 years of game show history. Reflecting on the changing face of America, the series explores the contestants, hosts, visionary creators, and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows. Participants include Wayne Brady, Drew Carey, Margaret Cho, Chris Connelly, Mark Cuban, Bob Eubanks, Nikki Glaser, Sara Haines, Claudia Jordan, Jay Leno, Howie Mandel, Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepard, Michael Strahan, Meredith Vieira, Vanna White, and Chuck Woolery.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Game Show Show averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Game Show Show stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Game Show Show is a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Game Show Show? The series is billed as a limited series, so there won’t be a second season. Still, there are a lot of stories to tell about the game show industry, so a renewal is still a possibility. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Game Show Show cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope The Game Show Show TV show will be renewed for a second season or is one season of this ABC series enough?