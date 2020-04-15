Vulture Watch

A game show airing on the ABC television network, Match Game is hosted by Alec Baldwin. In the fourth season, celebrity panelists include: Joel McHale, Kenan Thompson, Jillian Bell, Tyler Hoechlin, Horatio Sanz, Sherri Shepherd, Ellie Kemper, and Jane Krakowski. On Match Game, contestants try to match the answers to “fill in the blank” questions with as many celebrities as they can. At stake is a grand prize of $25,000.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Match Game averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% and down by 12%, respectively. Find out how Match Game stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Match Game for season five? The series seems cheap to produce but the ratings have dropped quite low so things could go either way. With ABC adding more game show revivals to the summer schedule, it may be time for this one to go. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Match Game cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.



