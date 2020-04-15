Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A game show airing on the ABC television network, Match Game is hosted by Alec Baldwin. In the fourth season, celebrity panelists include: Joel McHale, Kenan Thompson, Jillian Bell, Tyler Hoechlin, Horatio Sanz, Sherri Shepherd, Ellie Kemper, and Jane Krakowski. On Match Game, contestants try to match the answers to “fill in the blank” questions with as many celebrities as they can. At stake is a grand prize of $25,000.
Season Four Ratings
The fourth season of Match Game averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% and down by 12%, respectively. Find out how Match Game stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew Match Game for season five? The series seems cheap to produce but the ratings have dropped quite low so things could go either way. With ABC adding more game show revivals to the summer schedule, it may be time for this one to go. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Match Game cancellation or renewal news.
11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
I watched it for about 15 minutes it was nothing like when Gene Rayburn was the host and the panel sucked, they were running around like retards, I haven’t watched it in two years, I hope it goes off the air
I WOULD NEVER WATCH THIS SHOW ANOTHER SEASI=ON,THOSE SO CALLED FEMALE AETISTS ARE RIDCULOUS, SUCH EXHIBIONISTS, THE OLD SHOW IS SO GOOD, THESE STARS ARE FUNNY AND GREAT ADULTS.TOO BAD ENJOY THE HOST,THATS ALL
the show should be renewed, its nonstop laughter and quality entertainment.
Better than moronic family feud
Terrible show
Love the show. Please renew!
Two things doom this show: First, insincere contestants who think they’re auditioning for their own reality TV series. If their casting-scouts could only choose REAL people who want to play a game, like the team at Press Your Luck obviously does… Second, and more important: The celebrity panel wrecking any chance of this being an actual game, by not playing by the rules. Everyone always telling each other what to write, and checking to see what others are doing… What’s the point of playing – or having a panel of 6 – when that happens? Worse, the final match-one. Why… Read more »
Work at Press your Luck eh?
I like this show very much. My husband and I make sure we watch this show together if we can’t we always tape it. It great
I like the show a lot.
This is my favorite game show …funny funny would like to be on it !
My family loves this show!! Please renew!!!!
horrible imitation of the classic 1970’s show