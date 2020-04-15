Menu

Match Game: Is the ABC Game Show: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Match Game TV show on ABC: canceled or season 5?

The Television Vulture is watching the Match Game TV show on ABC. Has the Match Game TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Match Game, season five.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A game show airing on the ABC television network, Match Game is hosted by Alec Baldwin. In the fourth season, celebrity panelists include: Joel McHale, Kenan Thompson, Jillian Bell, Tyler Hoechlin, Horatio Sanz, Sherri Shepherd, Ellie Kemper, and Jane Krakowski. On Match Game, contestants try to match the answers to “fill in the blank” questions with as many celebrities as they can. At stake is a grand prize of $25,000.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Match Game averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% and down by 12%, respectively. Find out how Match Game stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Match Game has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut May 31, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Match Game for season five? The series seems cheap to produce but the ratings have dropped quite low so things could go either way. With ABC adding more game show revivals to the summer schedule, it may be time for this one to go. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Match Game cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Match Game TV series has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Victor
Reader
Victor

I watched it for about 15 minutes it was nothing like when Gene Rayburn was the host and the panel sucked, they were running around like retards, I haven’t watched it in two years, I hope it goes off the air

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 14, 2020 1:52 am
JEAN KING
Reader
JEAN KING

I WOULD NEVER WATCH THIS SHOW ANOTHER SEASI=ON,THOSE SO CALLED FEMALE AETISTS ARE RIDCULOUS, SUCH EXHIBIONISTS, THE OLD SHOW IS SO GOOD, THESE STARS ARE FUNNY AND GREAT ADULTS.TOO BAD ENJOY THE HOST,THATS ALL

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 26, 2020 7:31 pm
darrin
Reader
darrin

the show should be renewed, its nonstop laughter and quality entertainment.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 4, 2019 12:39 pm
leota west
Reader
leota west

Better than moronic family feud

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 28, 2019 12:38 pm
Len Zeppelin
Reader
Len Zeppelin

Terrible show

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
September 5, 2019 10:32 pm
Steve
Reader
Steve

Love the show. Please renew!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
September 10, 2019 8:43 pm
Rome
Reader
Rome

Two things doom this show: First, insincere contestants who think they’re auditioning for their own reality TV series. If their casting-scouts could only choose REAL people who want to play a game, like the team at Press Your Luck obviously does… Second, and more important: The celebrity panel wrecking any chance of this being an actual game, by not playing by the rules. Everyone always telling each other what to write, and checking to see what others are doing… What’s the point of playing – or having a panel of 6 – when that happens? Worse, the final match-one. Why… Read more »

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 22, 2019 5:30 pm
Steve
Reader
Steve

Work at Press your Luck eh?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 10, 2019 8:47 pm
Beth Frankkand
Reader
Beth Frankkand

I like this show very much. My husband and I make sure we watch this show together if we can’t we always tape it. It great

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 17, 2019 1:57 pm
Brian C
Reader
Brian C

I like the show a lot.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
April 11, 2019 7:29 am
Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

This is my favorite game show …funny funny would like to be on it !

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
January 14, 2019 4:33 pm
Sheri William Lynwood Jimmy Kathryn
Reader
Sheri William Lynwood Jimmy Kathryn

My family loves this show!! Please renew!!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
June 3, 2019 4:22 pm
mike kennedy
Reader
mike kennedy

horrible imitation of the classic 1970’s show

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
January 11, 2019 12:33 am
