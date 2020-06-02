Vulture Watch

How many “blanks” can this show run? Has the Match Game TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Match Game, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Match Game is hosted by Alec Baldwin. Contestants try to match the answers of six celebrity panelists as they answer fill In the blank questions. In the fifth season, celebrity panelists include Sam Richardson, Jane Krakowski, Ben Schwartz, Caroline Rhea, James Van Der Beek, Vivica A. Fox, Joel McHale, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Smith, Raven-Symoné, Ne-Yo, Malin Akerman, Mario Cantone, Jennifer Esposito, Adam Rodriguez, Angie Harmon, Michael Chiklis, and Melissa Fumero. On Match Game, contestants try to match the answers to “fill in the blank” questions with as many celebrities as they can. At stake is a grand prize of $25,000.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Match Game averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.95 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. Find out how Match Game stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 2, 2020, Match Game has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Match Game for season six? The network’s summer game shows are relatively inexpensive to produce and have become a summer staple. I think Match Game will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Match Game cancellation or renewal news.



