Match Game (2016)

Network: ABC

Episodes: 65 (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: June 26, 2016 — July 28, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Alec Baldwin (host)

TV show description:

This television series is the latest incarnation of the popular panel game show that debuted on NBC in 1962. Hosted by Alec Baldwin, two contestants try to win the game and a cash prize with the help of a panel of six celebrities.

In the first section of the game, the host asks the panel an (often suggestive) “fill in the blank” question. Once they’ve written their answers on cards, the host asks one of the contestants the same question, and he/she hopes to match the answers of as many celebrities as possible.

After two rounds of these questions, the contestant with the highest number of celebrity matches moves on to the next part of the game, Super Match, which has two components.

In Audience Match, the contestant and panel are shown a short phrase that has one word missing. The three most common answers (based on the responses from a previous studio audience) have the prize amounts of $5,000, $3,000, and $1,000. The contestant tries to guess the most popular answer and can ask three celebrities for their own guesses.

If the contestant guesses one of the three answers, he/she moves on to the Head-to-Head Match round in which they can win five times the amount they won in the Audience Match. The contestant chooses a celebrity from the panel and they try to guess the same answer for another short “fill in the blank” phrase.

Series Finale:

Episode #65 — Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long, Drea de Matteo

Things are about to get BLANK just the way we like it on Match Game. Alec Baldwin is at the helm when Horatio, Marilu, Mike, Ali, Justin, and Drea bring the fun and games to the celebrity panel.

First aired: July 28, 2021.

