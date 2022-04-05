Match Game (2016)

Network: ABC
Episodes: 65 (hour)
Seasons: Five
TV show dates: June 26, 2016 — July 28, 2021
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Alec Baldwin (host)
TV show description:
This television series is the latest incarnation of the popular panel game show that debuted on NBC in 1962. Hosted by Alec Baldwin, two contestants try to win the game and a cash prize with the help of a panel of six celebrities.
In the first section of the game, the host asks the panel an (often suggestive) “fill in the blank” question. Once they’ve written their answers on cards, the host asks one of the contestants the same question, and he/she hopes to match the answers of as many celebrities as possible.
After two rounds of these questions, the contestant with the highest number of celebrity matches moves on to the next part of the game, Super Match, which has two components.
In Audience Match, the contestant and panel are shown a short phrase that has one word missing. The three most common answers (based on the responses from a previous studio audience) have the prize amounts of $5,000, $3,000, and $1,000. The contestant tries to guess the most popular answer and can ask three celebrities for their own guesses.
If the contestant guesses one of the three answers, he/she moves on to the Head-to-Head Match round in which they can win five times the amount they won in the Audience Match. The contestant chooses a celebrity from the panel and they try to guess the same answer for another short “fill in the blank” phrase.
Episode #65 — Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long, Drea de Matteo
Things are about to get BLANK just the way we like it on Match Game. Alec Baldwin is at the helm when Horatio, Marilu, Mike, Ali, Justin, and Drea bring the fun and games to the celebrity panel.
First aired: July 28, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Match Game TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?
One of the shows that should stay. Not many good shows out there.
Like the show, not the host.
I love the show, makes me laugh my Butt Off. Please keep the show going on. With the right candidates, the show is funny as Blank.
I love match game the only thing I would change is the yelling from the people on the panel the old match the panel was very fun and interactive but I am glad it’s back
Love it and need it! It’s pure FUN! And, isn’t that what entertainment should be about? Just the therapy we all need for our world-weary minds and hearts. Alec Baldwin’s droll and cheeky presentation breaks all the rules and sets free the inner political incorrectness within us that secretly longs to be released! But, in a nice way! It’s downright liberating! We need to laugh, especially at ourselves, and we need to be naughty now and then. Please renew Match Game forever.
Previous post I had said, stay away from politics I would like to clarify that , this show has to take jabs a President Trump esp Rosie O’Donnell. I have not watched the show any more. I watch the reruns with Gene RayBurn They have class.
One of my all time favorite shows, it should return but not with Alec Baldwin . Baldwin is not funny he cannot shine Gene Rayburn’s shoes. You need to get a better host Also stay away from politics it’s annoying .
Love Match Game and think it should definitely be renewed. Loved the old Match Game as well and watch reruns on GSN all the time. Be fun to bring back some of the old celebs to be on the panel. Especially Fannie Flagg and Betty White. I think that would be a real hoot.
The 1970s “Match Game,” hosted by the late great Gene Rayburn, used humorous sexual double-entendres. Today’s version openly drops explicit words solely for shock value (such as “peni s”, “dick”, “vagin a”, “va-j-j”, and even Alec Baldwin describing how he likes people “rubbing my balls”). It’s filthy and smutty. Gene Rayburn emceed with dignity and respect, and he is no doubt rolling over in his grave from the needless and endless vulgarity. I cannot watch this with younger family members and, as an adult, I choose to not watch it in protest to how offensive prime-time television has become. ABC… Read more »
I AM SIXTY NINE YEARS OLD, DO NOT CANCEL THIS SHOW. IT IS GREAT ENTERTAINMENT DURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES OF TRUMP, REPUBLICANS, HATE AND DISRESPECT OF NRACES AND MY EMPLOYEE INSURANCE HAT I GOT MY ASS UP AND WORKED NIGHTS FOR TWENTY YEARS, HAS BEEN SUGGESTED BY CHAFFETZ AND AGREED UPON BY REP. CUMMINGS TO FORCE ME TO CHANGE TO MEDICARE IS SICKENING. DO NOT CANCEL THIS SHOW. I GO IN MY CLOSET AND PRAY TO GOD BECAUSE OF THE EVILS OF RUSSIAN INFLUENCE SIXTEEN SHOTS, RAPE, CHILD ABUSE AND ABUSES AFFLICTED ON HUMANS OF EVIL PEOPLE. THIS SHOW WITH… Read more »
Best show on TV, love Alec Baldwin. Good old fashioned fun. I usually find myself hoot and hollering and that is only at Alec’s facial expression. I say RENEW RENEW RENEW!!!!
Match Game is one of the BEST and funniest shows on TV these days!!! I hope it’s NOT cancelled!!! Thank you!!!!!!