Card Sharks

Card Sharks TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed for another season?

Network: ABC.
Episodes: 21 (hour).
Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: June 12, 2019 — July 7, 2021.
Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Joel McHale (host).

TV show description:
Based on the card game Acey Deucey, the Card Sharks TV show was created by Chester Feldman and debuted on NBC in 1978. After being cancelled in 1981, the game show was revived by CBS from 1986 to 1989. Original episodes and reruns have also run in syndication. Joel McHale hosts this ABC primetime revival.

In the game, two players face-off, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. Just one card can cost or gain them a fortune.

The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.

Series Finale:     
Episode #21
Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Johnnett Kent (hometown: Baltimore, Maryland) and Farris Tarazi (hometown: Lancaster, California), in addition to Christine Chung (hometown: Los Angeles, California) and Justice Coleman (hometown: Los Angeles, California).
First aired: July 7, 2021.
 

