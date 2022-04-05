Network: ABC.
Episodes: 21 (hour).
Seasons: Two.
TV show dates: June 12, 2019 — July 7, 2021.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Joel McHale (host).
TV show description:
Based on the card game Acey Deucey, the Card Sharks TV show was created by Chester Feldman and debuted on NBC in 1978. After being cancelled in 1981, the game show was revived by CBS from 1986 to 1989. Original episodes and reruns have also run in syndication. Joel McHale hosts this ABC primetime revival.
In the game, two players face-off, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. Just one card can cost or gain them a fortune.
The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.
Episode #21
Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Johnnett Kent (hometown: Baltimore, Maryland) and Farris Tarazi (hometown: Lancaster, California), in addition to Christine Chung (hometown: Los Angeles, California) and Justice Coleman (hometown: Los Angeles, California).
First aired: July 7, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Card Sharks TV series? Should this ABC TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?
Please don’t take away Card Sharks. I love Jerry!!!
Card sharks should NOT be canceled
Card Sharks with Joel McHale should continue
I hope they do not cancel card sharks
I love the show!
Card Sharks is a show I look forward to watching. McHale does a great job hosting too. Please renew the show!
Please, please, please renew Card Sharks. The show is entertaining and McHale as the host is the cherry on top.
Love the old version grew up on it.. This is just as awesome dont cancel love game shows
Please don’t cancel the new card sharks we Love it
Renewed n on every week not when u feel like it
I really enjoyed this show n many others like whammy the wheel the wall Ellen’s games n card shark I don’t understand why u want all violence in tv instead of happy shows that put ppl in better moods try keeping shoes that r good for ppl not bad it just might stop some if the violence in the world I was thrilled when these shows were on u need more of them not cancell them n dependability that we can count on or look forward to watching n not knowing what is going to b on dang get it… Read more »