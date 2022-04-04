Card Sharks: Cancelled by ABC, No Season Three for Joel McHale Game Show (Report)

ABC isn’t taking another chance on this revival. The alphabet network has reportedly cancelled the Card Sharks TV show so we won’t see a third season.

A revival of the 1978 game show, the Card Sharks TV series is hosted by Joel McHale. Based on the card game Acey Deucey, two players face off on the series, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.

The second season of Card Sharks averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.25 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership. It was one of the network’s lowest-rated unscripted shows of the 2020-21 season.

There have been several iterations of Card Sharks over the years and previous versions have aired on CBS, NBC, and in syndication. This was the first iteration to air on ABC and it lasted just 21 episodes, between June 2019 and July 2021. Variety was the first to report the cancellation.

