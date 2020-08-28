Vulture Watch
Is everything aces? Has the Card Sharks TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Card Sharks, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
An ABC game show from executive producers Scott St. John, Jack Martin, and Jennifer Mullin, Card Sharks is hosted by Joel McHale. Based on the card game Acey Deucey, two players face off on the series, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Card Sharks averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers. Find out how Card Sharks stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Card Sharks has been renewed for a second season which will debut October 18, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew Card Sharks for season two? The numbers aren’t great but I think they’re good enough for a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Card Sharks cancellation or renewal news.
11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
What do you think? Are you glad the Card Sharks TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please bring a season 2.
We really enjoyed Card Sharks, we hope to see season 2….please!
Cards sharks is a good show should be renewed is good for the summer and the host is funny
Horrible contestants! Clearly chosen on how “amp’d” they act, mug for cameras & chew scenery. It’s fake, not interesting. I get the idea is for Joel to eye-roll about their annoying behavior. But irritating, over-acting contestants + sarcastic host who seems like he’d rather be somewhere else + an at-home audience who couldn’t blame him, does not equal fun TV. P.S. – The “sound effect” when the first card is turned: WTF? At best it’s like a deflating balloon, and at worst a suppressed fart. Like their “tension” background music, it doesn’t add any drama or interest – it just… Read more »
Yes please renew
Card Sharks has great potential. Joel McHale seemed out of his element at first, but he will improve with time. I would like to see it have a Season 2. If they get a second season, here are a couple of changes I woke like to see: 1. In the Money Cards, getting the same card should result in a push where it won’t count against you. 2. For anyone who busts, they should be given a cash prize of $2,000 for winning the main game. It would also serve as a consolation prize for losing on the Money Cards.… Read more »
there is a $10,000 prize for winning the main game already
CANCEL It’s stupid!