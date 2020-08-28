Menu

Card Sharks: Is the ABC TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

The Television Vulture is watching the Card Sharks TV show on ABC. Has the Card Sharks TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show from executive producers Scott St. John, Jack Martin, and Jennifer Mullin, Card Sharks is hosted by Joel McHale. Based on the card game Acey Deucey, two players face off on the series, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Card Sharks averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers. Find out how Card Sharks stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Card Sharks has been renewed for a second season which will debut October 18, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Card Sharks for season two? The numbers aren’t great but I think they’re good enough for a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Card Sharks cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
 

What do you think? Are you glad the Card Sharks TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Michael O'Connor
Michael O'Connor

Please bring a season 2.

November 8, 2019 9:50 pm
Barbara A Kilcan
Barbara A Kilcan

We really enjoyed Card Sharks, we hope to see season 2….please!

September 25, 2019 9:43 pm
Eunice arede
Eunice arede

Cards sharks is a good show should be renewed is good for the summer and the host is funny

September 17, 2019 9:39 pm
Rome
Rome

Horrible contestants! Clearly chosen on how "amp'd" they act, mug for cameras & chew scenery. It's fake, not interesting. I get the idea is for Joel to eye-roll about their annoying behavior. But irritating, over-acting contestants + sarcastic host who seems like he'd rather be somewhere else + an at-home audience who couldn't blame him, does not equal fun TV. P.S. – The "sound effect" when the first card is turned: WTF? At best it's like a deflating balloon, and at worst a suppressed fart. Like their "tension" background music, it doesn't add any drama or interest – it just annoys.

August 22, 2019 5:14 pm
James
James

Yes please renew

August 21, 2019 5:20 pm
Ken W
Ken W

Card Sharks has great potential. Joel McHale seemed out of his element at first, but he will improve with time. I would like to see it have a Season 2. If they get a second season, here are a couple of changes I woke like to see: 1. In the Money Cards, getting the same card should result in a push where it won't count against you. 2. For anyone who busts, they should be given a cash prize of $2,000 for winning the main game. It would also serve as a consolation prize for losing on the Money Cards.

August 12, 2019 7:36 am
jeff
jeff

there is a $10,000 prize for winning the main game already

August 16, 2019 1:13 pm
Jill Brodnik
Jill Brodnik

CANCEL It's stupid!

June 16, 2019 9:31 pm
