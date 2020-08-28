Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show from executive producers Scott St. John, Jack Martin, and Jennifer Mullin, Card Sharks is hosted by Joel McHale. Based on the card game Acey Deucey, two players face off on the series, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Card Sharks averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers. Find out how Card Sharks stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Card Sharks for season two? The numbers aren’t great but I think they’re good enough for a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Card Sharks cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.



