Card Sharks: Season Two Ratings



Game shows have become a staple of ABC‘s summer schedule but this year, due to COVID-19, the network has added them to the fall schedule. How will the ratings be affected by this change? Will Card Sharks be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A game show revival, the Card Sharks TV series is hosted by Joel McHale. Based on the card game Acey Deucey, two players face off on the series, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings. The winning contestant bets their prize on properly predicting the final seven cards of the game. The player’s final prize is the amount of money remaining in the bank after all the predictions have been made and the results are revealed.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Card Sharks on ABC averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Card Sharks TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?