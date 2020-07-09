Card Sharks: Season Two; ABC Game Show Production Resumes

Card Sharks is back! Deadline reports the ABC TV show has resumed filming its second season.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the game show is on the card game Acey Deucey and features two players facing off, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings.

Filming on season two of Card Sharks just began with rigorous health and safety precautions in place. According to Deadline, new episodes of the ABCseries are being shot with minimal crew and no audience.

A premiere date for season two has not yet been announced.

