Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Card Sharks: Season Two; ABC Game Show Production Resumes

by Jessica Pena,

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Card Sharks is back! Deadline reports the ABC TV show has resumed filming its second season.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the game show is  on the card game Acey Deucey and features two players facing off, each hoping to eliminate the other, with the goal of claiming a $10,000 cash prize and a chance for even bigger winnings.

Filming on season two of Card Sharks just began with rigorous health and safety precautions in place. According to Deadline, new episodes of the ABCseries are being shot with minimal crew and no audience.

A premiere date for season two has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Have you seen Card Sharks? Will you watch the new season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.