Supermarket Sweep: ABC Game Show Reboot Resumes Production

Supermarket Sweep is once again open for business! With Leslie Jones as host and an executive producer, the series has resumed production after being shut down (along with everything else) earlier this year.

Per Deadline, the game show reboot started filming on Friday with limited crew and no audience. It was also reported that all of the grocery items will be donated to local food charities in Los Angeles.

The series was picked up in January of this year and was likely going to be part of ABC’s summer game show line-up. In June, the network revealed that Supermarket Sweep would now air at 8:00 PM on Sunday nights this fall. A premiere date has not been announced.

Debuting on ABC in 1965, Supermarket Sweep initially ran for two seasons with Bill Malone as host. Later American incarnations aired on Lifetime and PAX with David Ruprecht leading the game.

