What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the latest version of Supermarket Sweep is hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones. A fast-paced competition series, the show follows three teams of two friends or relations. Back-to-back games follow the teams, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of food store merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Supermarket Sweep averages a 1.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.90 million viewers. Find out how Supermarket Sweep stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 20, 2020, Supermarket Sweep has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Supermarket Sweep for season two? Earlier incarnations of this series have been beloved by viewers and ABC has made game shows a staple of its summer schedule. I believe that Supermarket Sweep will be renewed for Summer 2021. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Supermarket Sweep cancellation or renewal news.



