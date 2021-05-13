Menu

Supermarket Sweep: Season Two Renewal for ABC Game Show

by Trevor Kimball,

ABC is going back to the grocery store. The alphabet network has renewed Supermarket Sweep for a second season. ABC previously announced its Summer 2021 plans so it’s unclear if this show will return with the network’s slate of other competition series.

A game show revival, the latest version of Supermarket Sweep is hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones. A fast-paced competition series, the show follows three teams of two friends or relations. Back-to-back games follow the teams, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of food store merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Supermarket Sweep averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.19 million viewers in live+same day viewing.

The renewal announcement was made on social media.

The network also renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 32), American Idol (season 20), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season two), and Shark Tank (season 13) today.

Sassy

Happy it’s back! Leslie is great but I wish she was a little less hyper.

Marian

Love it with Leslie Jones….perfect hostess!!!

