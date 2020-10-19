Supermarket Sweep: Season One Ratings



Earlier incarnations of Supermarket Sweep are remembered very fondly by viewers but, how well with the newest version perform for ABC — particularly during the pandemic? Will Supermarket Sweep be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show revival, the latest version of Supermarket Sweep is hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones. A fast-paced competition series, the show follows three teams of two friends or relations. Back-to-back games follow the teams, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of food store merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

