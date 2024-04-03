A Gentleman in Moscow: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if A Gentleman in Moscow will be cancelled. This Showtime series is based on a novel and has been promoted as a limited series. If the show is popular enough, could the network find a way to renew the series for a second season anyway? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, A Gentleman in Moscow stars Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, and Fehinti Balogun, with Leah Harvey, Paul Ready, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, and Anastasia Hille. The story revolves around aristocrat Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (McGregor), who finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. Spared an immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol. He is also threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love. Other characters include Anna Urbanova (Winstead), a glamorous, self-made film actress; the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina Kulikova (Goodall); conflicted secret police officer Osip Glebnikov (Harris); and Mikhail “Mishka” Mindich (Balogun), the Count’s best friend from university.

