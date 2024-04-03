A Gentleman in Moscow: Season Two — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

There may be worse things than an execution. Has the A Gentleman in Moscow TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of A Gentleman in Moscow, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A historical drama series airing on the Showtime cable channel, A Gentleman in Moscow stars Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, and Fehinti Balogun, with Leah Harvey, Paul Ready, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, and Anastasia Hille. The story revolves around aristocrat Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (McGregor), who finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. Spared an immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol. He is also threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the hotel’s walls, he discovers the true value of friendship, family, and love. Other characters include Anna Urbanova (Winstead), a glamorous, self-made film actress; the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina Kulikova (Goodall); conflicted secret police officer Osip Glebnikov (Harris); and Mikhail “Mishka” Mindich (Balogun), the Count’s best friend from university.



Season One Ratings

The first season of A Gentleman in Moscow averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 68,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how A Gentleman in Moscow stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

A Gentleman in Moscow is a limited series, so it’s not expected to be renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Showtime will cancel A Gentleman in Moscow. The series is a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Could that plan change? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on A Gentleman in Moscow cancellation or renewal news.



A Gentleman in Moscow Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow A Gentleman in Moscow‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think the A Gentleman in Moscow TV show’s story should have been extended into a second season?