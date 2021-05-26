Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season Two? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show on Showtime: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show on ShowtimeCan this pair of friends thrive in their new home? Has the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Flatbush Misdemeanors, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Others in the cast include Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson. The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. One such person is Zayna (Dodson), one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Flatbush Misdemeanors averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 80,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Find out how Flatbush Misdemeanors stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of May 26, 2021, Flatbush Misdemeanors has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Flatbush Misdemeanors for season two? My sense is that, though the viewership for this series is low, it isn’t very expensive to produce. I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Flatbush Misdemeanors cancellation or renewal news.
 

Flatbush Misdemeanors Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x