Vulture Watch

Can this pair of friends thrive in their new home? Has the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Flatbush Misdemeanors, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Others in the cast include Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson. The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. One such person is Zayna (Dodson), one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Flatbush Misdemeanors averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 80,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Find out how Flatbush Misdemeanors stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2021, Flatbush Misdemeanors has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Flatbush Misdemeanors for season two? My sense is that, though the viewership for this series is low, it isn’t very expensive to produce. I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Flatbush Misdemeanors cancellation or renewal news.



Flatbush Misdemeanors Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Flatbush Misdemeanors’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?