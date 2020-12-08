Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Shameless: Season 12? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Shameless TV show on Showtime: canceled? renewed for season 12?

(Showtime)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Shameless TV show on ShowtimeWill there be happy endings for this dysfunctional family? Has the Shameless TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Shameless, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. The show follows alcoholic father Frank Gallagher (Macy) and his resilient, self-reliant kids who scramble to survive. The 11th season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Howey) and V (Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.
 

Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Shameless averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 699,000  viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. Find out how Shameless stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Shameless is ending so, there won’t be a 12th season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

We don’t need to wonder if Showtime will cancel or renew Shameless for season 12. The cable channel has already announced that season 11 is the end. Still, this may not be the end of the Gallagher clan. Could it be revived someday, ala the Dexter revival? Subscribe for free alerts on Shameless cancellation or renewal news.
 

Shameless Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you wish that the Shameless TV show would be renewed for a 12th season? Are you sorry that this Showtime series is ending?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.