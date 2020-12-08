Vulture Watch

Has the Shameless TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on Showtime?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. The show follows alcoholic father Frank Gallagher (Macy) and his resilient, self-reliant kids who scramble to survive. The 11th season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Howey) and V (Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Shameless averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 699,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. Find out how Shameless stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Shameless is ending so, there won’t be a 12th season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t need to wonder if Showtime will cancel or renew Shameless for season 12. The cable channel has already announced that season 11 is the end. Still, this may not be the end of the Gallagher clan. Could it be revived someday, ala the Dexter revival? Subscribe for free alerts on Shameless cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you wish that the Shameless TV show would be renewed for a 12th season? Are you sorry that this Showtime series is ending?