What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner with Jess Gabor, Amirah Johnson, Juliette Angelo, Abby Ross, and Nicole Munoz in recurring roles. The show follows alcoholic father Frank Gallagher (Macy) and his resilient, self-reliant kids who scramble to survive. The 10th season picks up six months after last season’s finale with Frank using his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible. Debbie (Kenney) steps in as the new Gallagher matriarch. Lip (White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life. Liam (Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Hampton) as Kev (Howey) faces an identity crisis. Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Shameless averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 847,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 32% and 18%, respectively. Find out how Shameless stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Shameless for season 11? Though this show’s been on for many years, it continues to be one of Showtime’s most popular series. Despite some cast changes, there’s been no talk of ending just yet so I suspect the series will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shameless cancellation or renewal news.

1/13/20 update: Showtime has renewed Shameless for an 11th and final season.



