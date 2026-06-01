Bishop: 10 Cast in Thriller Drama Series Coming to Prime Video

Bishop has added ten more to its cast. The drama, headed to Prime Video, previously cast Joel Kinnamen and John Malkovich.

According to Deadline, they will now be joined by Rick Hoffman (above), Bronson Pinchot, Ron Lea, Kaniehtiio Horn, Hunter Dillon, Dillon Casey, Brett Donahue, Jorja Cadence, Ishan Davé, and Adam J. Harrington. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jordana Brewster, Harry Treadaway, Xavier Samuel, Ulrich Thomsen, Erik Svedberg-Zelman, and Jennifer Beals also appear in the series.

The series from Little Marvin and Tony Saltzman will follow a detective as he hunts down a killer in San Francisco. The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“In recurring roles, Pinchot will play Dougray Dillion, Lea as Lt. Jack Quinn, Horn as Tasha Graves, Dillon as Ren Graves, Casey as Inspector Banton, Donahue as Lee Donnally, Cadence as Lara Stone, Davé as Inspector Ashish Rai, and Harrington as Eric Olsen. Hoffman will guest star as Martin Stone.”

The premiere for Bishop will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video series?