Fourth Wing: Prime Video Orders Fantasy-Romance Series Based on Rebecca Yarros Novel

Fourth Wing is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the fantasy-romance series inspired by the Rebecca Yarros novel of the same name. Meredith Averill is adapting the novel for the small screen.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“During Amazon’s upfront presentation in New York City, Prime Video announced it has ordered Fourth Wing to series. Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key) is adapting for television, and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Lisa Joy, co-founder of Kilter Films and executive producer of the series, is set to direct the pilot. From Amazon MGM Studios, the highly anticipated romantasy drama will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Violet Sorrengail is forced by her mother to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College. Based on the fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros, Violet joins hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. Rebecca Yarros will also executive produce. Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo executive produce via Outlier Society. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham executive produce via Kilter Films. Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark executive produce via Premeditated Productions. “I’m thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” said Yarros. “Violet’s journey in Fourth Wing has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Rebecca Yarros’ brilliant series is one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world, and with Meredith and our valued partners at Kilter, Outlier, and Premeditated, we’re bringing it to life in a way that honors what fans love about the story.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?