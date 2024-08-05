Citadel: Season Two; Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone Join Global Prime Video Series

Citadel has added two recurring members to its cast for season two. Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone are joining Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci in the global spy thriller.

Deadline did not reveal details about the roles the actors will play in season two, but it was revealed that production of the new episodes will begin later this year. The series follows “spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.”

A spin-off of Citadel has already been ordered, and others are planned by Prime Video. The streaming service ordered a second season ahead of its first season premiere in April 2023.

The premiere date for season two of Citadel will be announced later.

