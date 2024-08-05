Wayward: Production Underway on Netflix Thriller Series from Mae Martin

Filming has started on Wayward. The new limited thriller series from Mae Martin will have eight episodes.

Martin, Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, Patrick J. Adams, Joshua Close, and Patrick Gallagher star in the limited series announced in June by Netflix.

The following was revealed about the series:

“Wayward is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.”

Martin said the following about the series, per TUDUM:

“We are deep in the bizarre world of Wayward, and I am so excited to show everyone what we’ve been making — what a cast! I hope this show ignites the rebellious teenagers that exist in all of us. And, most importantly, let’s acknowledge that my hair is now several shades darker than previously, indicating that I am now in fact a serious actor.”

The premiere date for Wayward will be announced later.

