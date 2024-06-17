House of the Dragon: Season Two Viewer Votes

The realms continue to fracture in the second season of the House of the Dragon TV show on HBO. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like House of the Dragon is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of House of the Dragon here.

A HBO fantasy series, the House of the Dragon TV show is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel and is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast members include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan. The series tells the story of House Targaryen. King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed his grandfather, the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) is the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy) is the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragonrider, but perhaps most importantly, she was not born a man. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Toussaint), aka “The Sea Snake, is the head of the House Velaryon. The most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, his house is even richer than the Lannisters and claims the largest navy in the world. His wife is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Best), a dragonrider who was passed over as heir to the throne because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male. Otto Hightower (Ifans) is the Hand of the King and loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne. Alicent (Cooke) is his daughter and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle, she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. In season two, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra. Each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne.





House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season on HBO.