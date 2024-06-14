House of the Dragon: Season Three Renewal Announced Ahead of Second Season Premiere

House of the Dragon finally returns to HBO this weekend, and fans have some good news about the series’ future ahead of its premiere. The cable network has renewed the series for a third season.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen, which is divided into two factions who both want to rule. The factions are led by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy).

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast: Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan star in the HBO fantasy series.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the following about the renewal of House of the Dragon:

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

HBO also revealed the following about season two in a press release.

“HOUSE OF THE DRAGON season two has already captured acclaim from critics for its “breathlessly exciting and gripping tale” (TheWrap) that “really is a return to Thrones’ golden age” (GQ). Esquire has deemed the second season “the biggest show of the summer,” while TV Guide has hailed the series as “the grandest TV available,” and Collider declared it as “the best fantasy television show of the decade.”

The premiere date for season three of House of the Dragon will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Are you planning to watch the return of season two this weekend?